Following Facebook’s announcement earlier this morning, Reddit today unveiled its new live audio platform that will be integrated into the social network. Named “Reddit Talk,” the feature will work similarly to Clubhouse, enabling real-time conversations between users via audio.

Reddit Talk essentially works like Clubhouse, but will be integrated into the social network’s subreddits. For those unfamiliar, subreddits are like individual forums on a specific subject found within Reddit. When entering a live room, users can ask to speak or remain there as a listener — not much different from what other platforms have been doing.

As mentioned by TechCrunch, only subreddit moderators can start an audio room and invite people to talk, although anyone can join in to listen to the conversation. Moderators can also mute participants and remove speakers during the chat, as well as permanently ban users from the audio room.

Users will find quick reactions with Reddit’s own emoji and more. Reddit expects the new feature to be primarily used for Ask Me Anything threads and real-time commentary on special events such as sports matches and TV shows.

While Clubhouse is struggling to find investors, other companies such as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and even Spotify have already announced their own live audio platforms. The most notable competitor to Clubhouse so far is Twitter Spaces, which has been available to a significant number of users for a few weeks now.

Reddit Talk will be available on the social network’s official app for iOS and Android. According to Reddit, the feature is first coming as a restricted beta — but interested users can sign up for a waiting list to get access before it goes public.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: