The competition against Clubhouse has been increasing as multiple social networks have recently announced their own live audio platforms. Meanwhile, Clubhouse is today introducing a new feature called “Clubhouse Payments” that lets users support content creators by sending them money.

The announcement was made today by Clubhouse in a blog post. According to the company, Clubhouse Payments aims to “help creators build community” on the app since it lacked a way to monetize content there.

Only a small number of Clubhouse users will initially be able to receive money through the new Payments feature. For those who want to send money to a content creator with this feature enabled, this will be possible starting today with the latest version of the app.

Today, we’re thrilled to begin rolling out Payments—our first monetization feature for creators on Clubhouse. All users will be able to send payments today, and we’ll be rolling out the ability to receive payments in waves, starting with a small test group today. Our hope is to collect feedback, fine-tune the feature, and roll it out to everyone soon.

All you have to do is open a creator’s profile on Clubhouse and tap the “Send Money” button. Users can choose the amount that will be sent, which can be paid via a credit or debit card using the Stripe platform. Interestingly, Clubhouse says that 100% of the money will go to the creator, but it’s unclear if this is just an initial limited-time offer.

With the new Payments feature, Clubhouse aims to stay relevant in the face of other big players like Twitter, Facebook, and even LinkedIn working on their own versions of a platform for live audio chat.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: