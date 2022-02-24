Wemo HomeKit Smart Plug with Thread featuring boosted performance and reliability now available

Back at CES in January, Belkin announced its Wemo Smart Plug, Light Switch, and Dimmer would be seeing an upgrade with Matter over Thread support. Now the more capable Smart Plug is available for purchase.

As a quick rundown, Matter is a new smart home standard stemming from a collaboration between Apple, Amazon, Google, Samsung, the Connectivity Standards Alliance, and more. The goal is to make it easy for customers to know a smart home device will work across platforms and also make them faster, more reliable, and secure.

One of the underlying technologies Matter is using is Thread and we’ve already seen a number of smart device companies adopt the tech like Apple with HomePod mini, Eve, Nanoleaf, and more.

The reason Thread excels is because it’s a purpose-made mesh networking protocol for smart home devices with direct peer-to-peer communication. It’s also self-maintaining and self-healing, which means you’re less likely to see issues like “Device not responding” errors. For a deeper dive on Thread, learn more here.

Wemo Smart Plug with Thread now available

The Wemo Smart Plug with Thread is available now direct from Belkin for $25, with it going up for sale on Amazon soon. The Smart Plug upgrade follows the launch of the Wemo Stage Scene Controller with Thread. We’ve asked Belkin when the new Smart Switch and Dimmer with Thread are slated to launch.

Belkin’s Wemo also debuted its new Smart Video Doorbell with HomeKit Secure Video support in January.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: