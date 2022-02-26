Meta blocks Russian state media from running ads worldwide

Facebook’s parent company Meta announced it’s prohibiting the Russian state media to run ads or monetize on all of its platforms during the conflict with Ukraine. Facebook is another big tech group to announce sanctions against the Russian Federation.

According to the head of the security policy at Facebook, Nathaniel Gleicher (via Reuters), Russian state media can’t run ads or monetize on the company’s platform anywhere in the world:

“We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world. We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media. These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend. We are closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and will keep sharing steps we’re taking to protect people on our platform.”

Since the conflict started, Facebook announced some other measures to stop misinformation and correctly label what users post during this conflict.

Nathaniel says Facebook established a Special Operations Center to respond to this “unfolding military conflict in Ukraine” with experts, including native speakers, so it can “closely monitor the situation and act as fast as possible.”

For those in the region of the conflict, Facebook is also offering the ability to lock their profiles to provide an extra layer of privacy and security. In addition, Gleicher says the same tools that were available during the last conflict in Afghanistan last year are also available now for Ukrainians.

Regarding Apple, Ukraine’s vice-prime minister called the company to halt product sales in Russia, block App Store access, but, so far, nothing happened.

Yesterday, Apple Pay stopped working in Russia as the US government and the European Union imposed economic sanctions on the country – which include restricting foreign transactions to Russian banks. With that, digital wallets have been suspended in the country.

Now, it seems Russia has blocked Twitter, according to a NetBlocks report. The publication says:

The restrictions are in effect across multiple providers and come as Russian authorities and social media platforms clash over platform rules in relation to the conflict with Ukraine.

