Apple TV+ deal to stream MLB games still on deck, but it might not be exclusive

Reported by the New York Post today, NBC is in talks to stream Major League Baseball games on its streaming service, Peacock. This news comes after last month’s report that an Apple TV+ deal is in the works to stream live MLB games on the service. Neither deal is yet official, but both are expected to come about sometime this year.

According to the article, the MLB is looking for a $100 million to $150 million payout to stream their games. NBC and Apple would share the amount, with Apple paying the majority.

One of the biggest issues so far is that there aren’t any games to stream right now. Owners and players are in a brutal negotiation over a new labor contract, and it’s not looking good. Currently, MLB players have been locked out by owners.

The MLB Network is expected to handle the production of its games through this Apple TV+ deal.

Sports have been on Apple’s radar for some time and would be a much-anticipated addition to its streaming lineup. Last week, we reported that Apple is in talks with the NFL to obtain streaming rights to its Sunday Ticket games. Late last year, 9to5Mac even found code references to a “SportsKit” for iOS and tvOS.

