Baseus 30W Super Si charger features dual-port fast charging for iPhone and iPad [35% off deal]

Whether you’re looking for the best everyday charger for your iPhone and iPad or need a solution for work or travel, getting something more powerful and capable than Apple’s charger is key. Standing out as a perfect fit for iPhone, iPad, and more is the Baseus Super Si 30W ultra-compact dual-port charger. Read on for all the details and get a 20% discount with code “SUPERSI44” at checkout..

Apple doesn’t include a charger in the box with its iPhones anymore, and with iPads, it’s a bulky 20W power adapter with a single port. Meanwhile, Apple’s even bulkier 30W USB-C charger runs $50.

The Baseus 30W Super Si charger comes in an impressive, ultra-compact design that’s 83% smaller than Apple’s version while adding an additional port. It also features a foldable plug for portability. All of that makes it ideal for home, office, travel, or keeping it on hand while on the go.

Doubling the functionality of Apple’s single-port chargers, the 30W Super Si features a USB-C and USB-A port with BPS II (Baseus Power Split) technology. That allows the Super Si to fast-charge at up to 30W with a single device or 18W with the USB-C port and 12W from the USB-A port simultaneously. BPS II also makes sure the ports deliver the perfect amount of power to your devices.

While the 30W Super Si works with all USB-C and USB-A devices, it was specifically designed to fast charge Apple devices from the iPhone SE to iPhone 13 lineup, iPad Air to Pro, and more. That means you can get up to a 60% charge in as little as 30 minutes.

The Baseus-developed Super Si (Super silicon) chip is optimized for charging speed and dissipating heat. That’s what delivers the compact design and great power conversion.

Along with the high efficiency, the Super Si includes nine circuit protections to keep both your devices and the charger safe. That includes the charger’s chip monitoring battery levels to fast charge devices to 50% then automatically switching to safety mode.

The 30W Super Si is also safe to use worldwide with 100V-240V compatibility. And if you’re curious about it working with Apple’s upcoming iPhones and iPads, the Super Si is indeed compatible.

Get the Baseus 30W Super Si for 20% off

The Baseus 30W Super Si dual-port charger normally retails for $24.99, but we’ve got a special deal for 9to5Mac readers for an extra 20% off (on top of the available Amazon instant savings). That brings the 30W Super Si down to just $17. Use code “SUPERSI44” at checkout.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: