Tweetbot 7.1 for iOS adds background notifications, refreshed icons, more

Tweetbot’s developer Tapbot just released version 7.1 of its popular Twitter client for iOS users. This update comes a few weeks after a major version was unveiled by the company.

Tweetbot 7.1 adds a new Background Refresh push option to enable new notifications, which include new follower notifications, quote tweet notifications, and when specific users tweet.

That said, Tweetbot users finally have an improved experience with notifications. In addition, the app is also refreshing the unread counter as well as people’s personal favorite refreshed icons.

By the beginning of February, Tapbots launched version 7 of Tweetbot, including two new themes and the return of the stats feature.

If you remember, the stats view was removed from Tweetbot over three years ago as Twitter started locking down many aspects of its API. As that course has started to reverse itself, version 7.0 fully restored the stats feature in all of its glory.

The stats view in Tweetbot is a helpful and powerful way to view different metrics about the performance of your tweets. This includes data on Likes, Replies, Retweets, Quotes, Tweets, and Follows. There’s even a graph at the top to show you how your overall activity varies from day to day.

Tweetbot 7 works with a subscription-based model. It costs $0.99/monthly or $5.99/yearly. You can download the app for free here at the App Store.

