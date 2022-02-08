Tweetbot 7 now available with two new themes, return of the ‘stats’ feature

The popular third-party Twitter client Tweetbot is taking full advantage of Twitter’s renewed commitment to making features available through its API. With a new update rolling out today, Tweetbot has added back its once-popular stats view feature. Head below for the full details on today’s Tweetbot update…

As noted by our friends at MacStories, the stats view was removed from Tweetbot over three years ago as Twitter started locking down many aspects of its API. As that course has started to reverse itself, today’s update to Tweetbot fully restores the stats feature in all of its glory.

The stats view in Tweetbot is a helpful and powerful way to view different metrics about the performance of your tweets. This includes data on Likes, Replies, Retweets, Quotes, Tweets, and Follows. There’s even a graph at the top to show you how your overall activity varies from day-to-day.

Tweetbot 7 also brings a pair of new themes called hej and bumblebee. The former is described by MacStories as featuring a “slate blue background with yellow highlights,” while the latter features a “near-black background with brighter yellow accents.”

Tweetbot 6 was first released over a year ago, and it included the controversial change to a subscription-based business model. The promise of a subscription-based application is that the recurring revenue makes helps support long-term feature development.

Over the past year, Tapbots has more than made good on that promise. Tweetbot 6 for iPhone and iPad has gotten consistently better, adopting new features relatively soon after they are added to the Twitter API. The jump to Tweetbot 7 today continues that trend, helping make the app a powerful alternative to Twitter’s native app for iOS.

What Twitter client are you using for your iPhone and iPad? Let us know down in the comments. You can download Tweetbot on the App Store to give it a try.

