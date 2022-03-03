Facebook, which started as a college-only network, shuts down its new college-only network

- Mar. 3rd 2022 8:49 am PT

Facebook is closing the doors on its Campus feature on March 10. Launched in September 2020, this is its latest defeat in its attempt to appeal to a younger audience. 

Campus is a feature within the app for college students, very much like the original site Mark Zuckerberg created. It offers students a special news feed where they can join groups, events, and chat rooms centered around campus life. 

The feature was originally piloted to 30 US schools and recently expanded to 60. Campus profiles are separate from main Facebook profiles, and users can only interact with other students at their school. However, specific settings between Facebook and Campus profiles remain the same.

A Facebook spokesperson told The Verge:

“We learned a lot about the best ways to support college students, and one of the most effective tools to help bring them together is Facebook Groups. We’ve notified students in the test schools that Campus will no longer be available, and have suggested relevant college Facebook groups for them to join.”

Leah Luchetti, Facebook

In conclusion, Facebook is deleting all of its existing content on Campus after March 10. Users were notified yesterday on the news of the shut down through an in-app message.

