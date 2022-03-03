Level Keypad is a weatherproof keypad for Level Lock that lets you access your home via key codes

Today Level Home Inc., the creators of HomeKit-compatible smart home products, is introducing the Level Keypad — a complimentary $79 accessory to the Level Bolt, and Level Lock – Touch. Level Keypad provides homeowners and guests with a phone-free way to gain access to a home using handy key codes.

As noted in both our Level Bolt and Level Lock – Touch reviews, one of the appealing characteristics of these smart locks is that they look like ordinary and unassuming deadbolts. In fact, the Level Bolt utilizes your external lock housings, and simply replaces the deadbolt inside.

But what if you want to give guests an even easier way to unlock your doors? The Level Keypad, which can be mounted anywhere, is aimed at doing just that. Featuring wireless connectivity and an LED-backlit IP65 waterproof enclosure, Level Keypad provides a simple way for homeowners to create access key codes.

The Level Lock and other Level smart home products already provide a variety of methods for secure access, including keys, NFC-enabled keycards, smartphone app, auto unlock, etc. With Level Keypad, users can now add handy key codes to the list.

The Level Keypad can be mounted anywhere within 30 feet of your lock, and mounting it is easy using the included mounting hardware. The battery-powered keypad is devoid of wires and functions for up to two years on two included AAA batteries.

If you haven’t yet seen our video reviews of the Level Bolt and Level Lock – Touch Edition, be sure to watch those for insight into how these smart locks work. I’ve always been impressed by the build quality and inconspicuous installation, but also missed having a keypad. Obviously the launch of Level Keypad addresses that issue.

Level Lock video walkthroughs

With Level Keypad, you get everything available with the locks along with the following features:

Access without keys or smartphones

Create four- to six-digit key codes for easy access to your home.

Controlled entry

Provision key codes, disable key codes, pick days when codes can be used, and monitor key code activity.

Unobtrusive design

Wireless, so there’s no drilling or unsightly wires. Connects to Level Lock via Bluetooth so it works within 30 feet of your door. The unit is also weatherproof, so placement is flexible.

If you already own a Level Bolt, or Level Lock – Touch Edition, you can order the Level Keypad today for $79. If you don’t yet own a lock, you can purchase both together for a $20 discount off Level Keypad.

What are your thoughts on the Level Lock and Level Keypad? Sound off in the comments below.

