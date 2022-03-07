Time to Walk episode with Malala Yousafzai now available for Apple Fitness+ subscribers

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Apple just released a new Time to Walk episode with Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. She shares her story in a 30-minute episode available on the Apple Watch Workout app.

As spotted by TechRadar, this is the latest Time to Walk episode and marks a long partnership between Apple and Malala. Here’s how the company describes the episode:

Malala Yousafzai is the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize and an advocate for girls’ right to education in her native country fo Pakistan and around the world. She became a target for speaking out and was nearly assassinated at age 15. Malala talks about how a great friend can make you feel at home anywhere in the world and what fuels her activism.

As usual, this episode mixes talking with the favorite songs by the personality interviewed. In this case, Apple Fitness+ users will be able to listen to Malala speaking for around 19 minutes and to three different songs of her choice: “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande, “O Mundo É Um Moinho” by Beth Carvalho, and “Bombay Theme” by A. R. Rahman.

Time to Walk feature launched about a year ago. Here’s how Apple describes this Apple Fitness+ feature:

Time to Walk is an inspiring new audio walking experience on Apple Watch for Fitness+ subscribers, created to encourage users to walk more often and reap the benefits from one of the healthiest activities. Each original Time to Walk episode invites users to immerse themselves in a walk alongside influential and interesting people as they share thoughtful and meaningful stories, photos, and music. Time to Walk can be enjoyed anytime and anywhere with Apple Watch and AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones.

In addition to this feature, recently the company unveiled Time to Run, which helps Apple Fitness+ subscribers that are planning to start running and finish their first 5K.

If you want to listen to Malala’s episode, just open the Fitness app on your Apple Watch, and it will be there.

