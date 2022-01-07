Apple Fitness+ expands with new Collections feature, ‘Time to Run’

As people around the world continue their New Year’s resolutions, Apple has announced a notable update for its Apple Fitness+ subscription service. The company is introducing a new Collections feature as well as a Time to Run feature in January.

Apple announced the expansion in a press release today, saying:

Apple Fitness+, the first fitness and wellness service built entirely around Apple Watch and designed to be welcoming to all, is introducing Collections and Time to Run on January 10. Collections are a curated series of workouts and meditations from the Fitness+ library organized to help users reach a goal, and Time to Run is an audio running experience designed to help users become more consistent and better runners, featuring popular running routes in some of the most notable cities.

At launch, Apple says the following six Collections will be available:

30-Day Core Challenge

Improve Your Posture with Pilates

Perfect Your Yoga Balance Poses

Run Your First 5K

Strengthen Your Back, Stretch Your Hips

Wind Down for a Better Bedtime

As for Time to Run, this is the first extension of the Time to Walk feature that Apple launched around this time last year. Apple describes Time to Run as “a new audio running experience designed to help users become more consistent and better runners, with each episode focused on a popular running route in some of the most notable and iconic locations.”

Time to Run will launch with three episodes from London, Brooklyn, and Miami Beach. Apple says that one new episode of Time to Run will be released each week on Mondays.

Finally, Apple has announced that it is expanding its Artist Spotlight series on Apple Fitness+ with new workouts using music from Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams, Shakira, and the Beatles.

Apple Fitness+ is available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, or individually for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. It features 11 different workout types and deep integration with Apple Watch, with new workouts and classes added every week.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: