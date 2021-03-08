Apple TV+ announces multi-year content partnership with women’s rights activist Malala Yousafzai

Apple TV+ today announced a multi-year deal with activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai. The company said Malala will create original content for the service — under her production company Extracurricular — across all genres; documentary, drama, kids series and animation.

This is the latest in a long line of overall deals Apple has signed with high-profile celebrities and creators. Yousafzai joins names such as Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, and Alfonso Cuaron, as part of the Apple TV+ umbrella.

In a press statement, Yousafzai said she is grateful for the opportunity to “support women, young people, writers, and artists in reflecting the world as they see it”.

Whilst Yousafzai is best known for her human rights advocacy, the press release makes it clear that the deal will go beyond documentary content for Apple TV+. This is unlike Apple’s partnership with Oprah, which has focused solely on interview shows.

Apple has long supported Yousafzai through the Malala Fund, sponsoring various initiatives including expanding education opportunities for all women in Brazil.

