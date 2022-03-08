Apple event day deals: 10.2-inch iPad hits $309, Anker iPhone gear from $13, more

Ahead of this afternoon’s Apple event, all of the best deals are now up for grabs. Leading the way, we have a pair of rare 10.2-inch iPad discounts starting at $309. That’s joined by Anker’s latest iPhone gear sale from $13 and new lows on Logitech’s Combo Touch iPad Pro Keyboard Folios. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad discounts start at $309

Amazon is now offering the latest Apple 9th-generation 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB for $309. Normally fetching $329, this is a rare chance to score the most recent entry-level iPad in stock period, as it has been sold out for months now. This is the second-best price to date, too. You can also save $50 on the elevated 256GB version, which is down to $429.

Sure, this may be Apple’s entry-level iPad, but it still packs notable features like the new A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. That extra power enters in some additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. While we’re expecting to see the new iPad Air 5 debut this afternoon, these 10.2-inch iPad discounts provide notable price cuts for those who don’t need as capable of a machine. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Anker rolls out Apple event sale with iPhone gear from $13

It’s Apple event day, and Anker is now celebrating by rolling out a new selection of discounts via its official Amazon storefront. Our top pick is the recent Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station at $50. Typically fetching $60, this is only the second discount to date and a match of the all-time low.

With room to refuel your entire Apple everyday carry, this charging station is headlined by a 7.5W MagSafe mount. Resting underneath is a 5W Qi pad for topping off AirPods and the like, with a slot to place in an Apple Watch charging puck off to the side rounding out the package. You can find some additional insight in our launch coverage. Then make sure to check out all of the other Anker deals starting at $13 right here.

Logitech’s Combo Touch iPad Pro Keyboard Folios from $160

Amazon is now offering the Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Folio for the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $184. Normally fetching $230, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $46 off, while delivering only the second notable discount to date at $16 below the previous markdown. You can also save on the 11-inch model for $160.

Delivering a more affordable alternative to Apple’s in-house solutions, the Logitech Combo Touch keyboard packs a folio design that protects both the front and back of your device. Relying on Apple’s Smart Connector for power and pairing, there is a backlit detachable keyboard supplemented by a trackpad. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review of the 10.2-inch model.

