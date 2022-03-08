These are the newest iPhone MagSafe cases and Apple Watch bands for spring

Following today’s Apple event, all-new MagSafe iPhone cases have been made available to order on the Apple Store – this new Spring collection includes a wide variety of tones for Apple’s silicone cases. The company also debuted new colors for Apple Watch bands.

The new collection of cases includes silicone models in Lemon Zest, Blue Fog, Eucalyptus, and Nectarine. These new cases are specific to the iPhone 13 lineup.

Apple Watch bands also got a nice update with five new options for the Sport Loop in Midnight/Eucalyptus, Blue Jay/Abyss Blue, Oat Milk/Lemon Zest, Nectarine/Peony, and Lavender Gray/Light Lilac.

For the Braided Solo Loop, Apple is bringing Starlight, Abyss Blue, Bright Green, and Flamingo. In addition, the Solo Loop also got four new colors with Nectarine, Eucalyptus, Mineral Green, and Lemon Zest.

You can find all of the new iPhone MagSafe cases and Apple Watch bands on the Apple Store here.

