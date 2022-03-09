MacPaw Foundation starts raising funds for humanitarian aid in Ukrainian war zones

Long-time 9to5Mac partner MacPaw, the Apple developers behind CleanMyMac X, Setapp, and others, is a Ukrainian company primarily operated out of war-torn Kyiv. Today the MacPaw Development Foundation started accepting outside donations to help fund humanitarian aid to Ukrainians in war zones.

The MacPaw Development Foundation is able to quickly source and distribute large quantities of food, medical supplies, hygiene products, and other humanitarian aid to those in need. The Foundation can do it faster than most larger organizations and this can help save lives when every moment counts.

The MacPaw Development Foundation is an NGO that has been supporting the company’s social projects within the MacPawCares initiative since 2016. In just the last year, MacPawCares completed more than 30 social projects in Ukraine, but now it has turned its full attention to supporting Ukraine relief since Russia invaded two weeks ago:

Large humanitarian organizations like the Red Cross are currently doing everything in their power to help the civilian population in Ukraine. And while that effort is invaluable, it often takes a lot of time for the aid to actually reach people on the ground. What we have done is we’ve coordinated several Ukrainian companies that can each cover a different stage of the process: transporting the aid from the border, storing large amounts of it, and delivering the right kind of aid to the right locations in Ukraine. We’ve also found suppliers in the EU that can quickly provide us with food, medications, medical equipment, and other necessary aid at scale. Our plan is to purchase and distribute 7 truckloads of aid every day. So the ability to finance this machine on a regular basis is key. Even the cities that are “safe” for now are facing shortages of groceries, medical supplies, hygiene products, and other necessities due to disrupted supply chains. And it’s those who are most vulnerable that are hit the hardest: children, elderly and disabled people, pregnant women, hospital patients.

You can read more about what the MacPaw Foundation is doing to help and donate now via the company’s official blog post.

