Apple highlights the flexibility of its products for startups and remote workers in fun new video

Back in 2019, Apple launched a fun “Apple at Work” campaign that highlighted how enterprise users can take advantage of iPhone, iPad, and Mac. A year later, the company released another video, this time featuring employees working from home due to the pandemic. Now “The Underdogs” from the previous videos are back in a new story called “Escape from the office.”

Now the group of employees decides to leave the company they work for to found their own startup. As their first project, The Underdogs want to create a “reinforced bag” that has to be stronger and more environmentally friendly than using two regular bags.

In addition to showing some of the things Apple devices are capable of, like sharing Wi-Fi passwords over AirDrop, group FaceTime, hands-free Siri, and advanced AR, the video also promotes the new Apple Business Essentials platform – which combines device management, 24/7 support, and business iCloud storage for businesses of up to 500 employees.

To make things even funnier, the video features references to the popular Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso. At the end of the story, the startup successfully creates the “BetterBag,” which catches the attention of their former boss – or at least they think so.

Apple hardware, software, and services work together to give your employees the power and flexibility to do whatever needs doing — whether you’re running a startup, scale-up, or global enterprise. See how four misfits turn a brilliant idea into a booming small business with the power of Apple.

While the 7-minute video is not yet available on YouTube, you can watch it directly on the Apple Business website.

