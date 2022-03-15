Apple opens submissions for its second Impact Accelerator program to tackle inequality

Last fall, Apple launched its first Impact Accelerator program designed to advance equality in the environmental sector. As of today, applications are now open for its second program. This three-month virtual program gives US business leaders access to Apple’s expert mentors and alumni community.

Introduced in 2020, the program is part of Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, created to work with minority-owned businesses. It aims to reinvent business as usual while finding solutions for the communities affected by climate change the most.

The Impact Accelerator is widening available opportunities in this sector. It ensures Apple’s investments in environmental initiatives also help fight systemic obstacles in impacted communities.

The program offers special training and coaching focused on providing the tools these businesses need to become successful Apple suppliers. After completing the program, companies will transition to Apple’s Supplier Success community. Additionally, these companies will have invites to networking events and opportunities to form strategic partnerships.

“We cannot build a greener economy without building a more just one, where communities most impacted by environmental harms lead us toward solutions. Our Impact Accelerator models the approach we need — bringing bold, innovative, and diverse businesses together to speed progress to a carbon-neutral future.” Lisa Jackson, vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives

Overall, businesses will need to be late-stage or have reached commercial-scale deployment. Applications close on April 30. Learn more about the Impact Accelerator program here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: