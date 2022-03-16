Apple @ Work Podcast: Why did Bowdoin College choose Apple?

Sponsored by Kandji: A modern, cloud-based platform to manage and secure your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices. Kandji saves IT teams hours of manual work with features like one-click compliance templates and 150+ pre-built automations, apps, and workflows. Request access.
In this episode of Apple @ Work, Michael Cato from Bowdoin College joins the show to discuss why they choose the MacBook Pro, iPad mini, and Apple Pencil for their students.
Links:
- College providing MacBooks and iPads to students to create digital equity
- Bowdoin Launches Groundbreaking Digital Excellence Commitment
- Geoffrey Canada Scholars (GCS) was established in 2018 as THRIVE’s flagship program
- How iPads Made This Semester So Much Better
- Bowdoin Online Learning and Teaching
Connect with Bradley
Listen and subscribe
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel