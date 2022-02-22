College providing MacBooks and iPads to students to create digital equity

Bowdoin College is once again giving students access to some of the latest Apple technology. The College’s Digital Excellence Commitment (DExC) will provide each incoming student with a 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro, an iPad mini, and an Apple Pencil. Students are receiving these devices at either Orientation or when the Fall 2022 semester begins.

Bowdoin will cover all of the charges and even include four years of AppleCare+ coverage for both devices.

“Our Digital Excellence Commitment allows us to level the playing field so that every student has the opportunity to fully benefit from the technology that plays an essential and growing role in the learning experience at Bowdoin. Our central mission is to deliver an exceptional liberal arts education along with the knowledge and skills students need to lead in our increasingly digital world.” Clayton Rose, Bowdoin College President

Back in 2020, Bowdoin provided students with an iPad Pro WiFi + Cellular, Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil for online learning. The College activated the cellular on iPads for students without internet access. Continuing students will keep their iPad Pro and Apple Pencil and receive a 13-inch MacBook Pro.

This iPad initiative is seeing positive results among students and faculty. Bowdoin chose to include MacBook Pros this year as some students require certain software that cannot be run on iPad. Many students and faculty rely on laptops for their work, and this factor played a role in the decision.

Bowdoin chose to partner with Apple because of the technology’s overall functionality. The seamless transition between Apple devices is fantastic for academic use. The 2020 iPad initiative proves to be successful with everyone using the same technology. Faculty have had an easier time integrating this technology into learning experiences. This consistency of devices will assist the College in providing better technical support.

After graduation, students have the option to purchase their equipment for just $1.

