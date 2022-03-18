Telegram banned in Brazil following Supreme Court order; app may be removed from App Store

Popular messaging app Telegram is set to be banned in Brazil following a ruling by the Brazilian Supreme Court, which deemed that the app is not in compliance with local authorities when it comes to preventing the sharing of dangerous content. As a result, Telegram is likely to be removed from Apple’s App Store and other digital platforms in Brazil.

The decision comes from Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who ordered on Friday that all internet providers and digital platforms in Brazil take measures to stop Telegram’s services in the country.

ANATEL, the Brazilian communications regulator, is now notifying all companies to comply with the Supreme Court’s decision. Companies that do not comply with the decision will be fined R$100,000 ($20,000) per day. This also includes Apple and Google, as both companies distribute Telegram through their app stores.

9to5Mac has reached out to Apple for a comment, but the company denied our request.

Why Telegram is being banned in Brazil

Telegram has long been under investigation in Brazil, as the app has been used by Brazilian politicians to share fake news. There are also reports of multiple criminal groups and channels on Telegram that provide access to drugs, weapons, and other illicit content.

The situation worsened when the Brazilian Federal Police asked Telegram to take down these groups and provide data on their members. However, Telegram never responded to any of these requests. Brazilian law states that companies that provide online services in the country must comply with court orders when requested.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Morais said that Telegram has shown “contempt for Brazilian Justice,” as the company has had multiple opportunities to cooperate with law enforcement, but it never did.

Right now, Telegram is still operating in Brazil, but the app will likely be taken down from the local internet at any time – unless Telegram decides to cooperate with the Supreme Court.

Sources: G1, Tecnoblog

