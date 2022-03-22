Dragalia Lost for iOS is the latest Nintendo mobile game to be shut down

Today, Nintendo announced that it will shut down another mobile game. Dragalia Lost is set to come to an end by July of 2022. Although the company doesn’t disclaim when the game will be gone from the App Store, there’s already a date when the latest content update will be available.

Dragalia Lost launched almost four years ago. The action RPG game is a swipe-controlled mobile game “about the bonds shared between humans and dragons.”

On the game website, the team behind Dragalia Lost posted a message thanking players for these four years and announced what’s going to happen now that the game is coming to an end:

The Dragalia Lost main campaign is scheduled to reach its conclusion in July of 2022 with part two of chapter 26, the final and climactic addition to its long-running story. After the main campaign has concluded, service for the game itself will come to a close at a later date. Further details on the end-of-service schedule will be provided in a future notification. After the final set of new adventurers is added in a summon showcase scheduled for 31/03/2022 at 03:00, the game will not receive any new content updates aside from those for the main campaign and certain quests. Please note that summon showcases for existing adventurers and dragons, as well as event revivals, will continue to be made available until service has ended.

This is far from being the first Nintendo mobile game to be discontinued. Different from Pokémon GO and Mario Kart Tour, not all others have been hitmakers. Last year, the Japanese company discontinued Dr. Mario World. While Nintendo is still planning to launch more mobile games, as it just released the AR game ‘Pikmin Bloom’ for iOS in partnership with Niantic, some of them will be shut down along the way.

It’s still not clear exactly when the company will close Dragalia Lost servers, but we’ll let you guys know when it does. You can still download the game on the App Store here.

