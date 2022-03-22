iPhone 14 Pro schematic shows camera bump, changes to the notch, more

Apple’s next flagship iPhone, the iPhone 14 Pro, is set to bring a different notch for the first time since the iPhone X. Last week, its first CAD renders showed few design changes, hole punch + pill cutout, and now a new schematic gives a deeper look at the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max possible dimensions.

As shared by Max Weinbach on Twitter, Apple’s next flagship phones will get thicker and have a more prominent camera bump on both Pro models. In addition, his schematics once again show the hole punch + pill cutout on the front.

It’s important to note that while rumors say the iPhone 14 could ditch the SIM card for the first time, the schematics don’t need to get this right, as it doesn’t impact case makers. On the other hand, the changes to the notch do impact accessory makers.

As you can see in the iPhone 14 Pro Max render below, it will get slightly smaller than the previous generation at 77.58 mm in width. The height will decrease by 0.1 mm now measuring at 160.7 mm. As previously said, it will get slightly thicker with an increased camera sensor bump.

The camera bump on the iPhone 14 Pro will also be bigger, although slightly smaller when compared to the Max version. Either way, it doesn’t seem Apple will once again differentiate the cameras on Pro models as it did with the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 14 Pro will also look very similar to the iPhone 13 Pro in dimensions, although users will definitely not be able to reutilize the iPhone 13 Pro case.

What do you think of the rumored changes coming to the new Pro models this year? Do you plan on upgrading? Let us know down in the comments.

14 Pro and 14 Pro Max pic.twitter.com/39TMqVTFVc — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) March 22, 2022

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: