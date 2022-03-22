Zoom takes on Apple’s Memoji with new virtual avatar feature for video calls

Don’t want to show your face on yet another Zoom call? No worries! Zoom has introduced its new avatar feature today, so you can liven up your next meeting or webinar. As part of its Zoom 5.10 update, you can be a dog, rabbit, fox, cat, or cow, among other animals.

Avatars let users replace their image with a virtual character that mimics their head and facial expressions. Just like Apple did with its Memoji, Zoom is releasing animals first with more avatars to come later.

Apple has already introduced its Memoji into Facetime calls, making the video calling experience more interactive.

Avatars are available to Zoomers using Windows, macOS, or iOS devices. To turn on avatars, make sure your account is updated to the latest version. Only account owners or admins can enable this feature.

Additionally, Zoom lists several use cases for this feature. It can be used to make a boring meeting fun, help teachers into character during storytime, and even help a pediatrician bring a smile to a kid’s face.

How to turn on Avatars:

Turn your webcam on, and enable video. In the meeting toolbar, open video options, and select “Stop Video.” Select a background or filter. Go to the Avatars tab, and select which avatar you’d like to be.

Zoom notes in its press release that it does not store any of your data or images of your face when you use this feature.

Which avatar do you plan to use on your next Zoom call?

