Apple TV app now available to hotel guests through Philips MediaSuite TVs

Allison McDaniel

- Mar. 25th 2022 7:21 am PT

0

PPDS, the supplier of Philips TVs, is now offering the Apple TV app on a range of Philips MediaSuite hospitality TVs. Hotel guests can now watch their favorite Apple TV+ shows and movies right from their hotel room TV. 

Since its launch, there are now over 180,000 Philips MediaSuite TVs in hotel rooms in Europe. The television has become a go-to for popular hotel chains across the globe. Its latest firmware update is available now where you can download the Apple TV app through the Google Play store.

“I am absolutely delighted that we can now offer access to the Apple TV app, which features Apple TV+, one of the world’s most popular TV streaming services, to Philips MediaSuite. Bringing even more choice to hotel guests by allowing them to stream the content they enjoy, in the ways they want. Heightened by the pandemic, streaming services have never been more popular, so it’s vital to PPDS and the hospitality industry to keep pace and meet the new needs of today’s travellers with our Philips professional displays.”

Jeroen Verhaeghe, International Business Manager for Hospitality

With over 33 million subscribers across the world, this is sure to be a hit with hotel guests using Philips MediaSuite TVs. Travelers can watch Apple TV+ hits like The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Severance, and more Apple originals through their subscription.

Guests need to have an active subscription to the Apple TV+ streaming service in order to watch on a Philips MediaSuite TV. The service is $4.99 a month after a seven-day free trial.

Here’s our latest guide on what to watch on Apple TV+ right now.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.

About the Author

Allison McDaniel

Allison is a News Writer at 9to5Mac covering Apple news and rumors.

You can email her directly at allison@9to5mac.com or catch her on Twitter at @aamcdani

Allison McDaniel's favorite gear

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE
Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch

Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch