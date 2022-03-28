Samsung shipping iMac-like 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 with AirPlay

First unveiled at CES back in January, Samsung has officially launched its new Smart Monitor M8. The 32-inch display with a very iMac-inspired design comes with a solid range of features like Apple’s AirPlay, built-in/removable webcam, USB-C connectivity, and more with starting price of $699.

The 4K Smart Monitor M8 may not be a direct competitor to Apple’s new 5K Studio Display or other $1,000+ prosumer monitors. But it does offer a well-rounded feature set and specs that will be compelling for many users at an affordable price.

While Samsung first showed off the M8 in just white, late last week we noticed the company added even more iMac vibes with blue, green, and pink finishes along with pricing details.

Today Samsung officially launched the monitor via press release. Here are the main specs:

USB-C with up to 65W charging

4K 3840 x 2160 resolution

32-inch panel

16:9 aspect ratio

60Hz refresh rate

HDR10 support

Included magnetic SlimFit webcam with face tracking

400 nits brightness

99% sRGB

4ms response time

Built-in 2.2 channel speakers

Available in white, blue, green, and pink

Slim bezels and overall slim design

Doubles as a smart TV, with Apple TV+ built-in and AirPlay 2

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 features a thickness of just 11.4mm – that’s 0.1mm thinner than Apple’s M1 iMac – and even includes its magnetic and removable SlimFit camera for video calls and more. That camera even has a Center Stage-like face tracking feature.

The built-in stand features both height and tilt adjustability. And with its integrated TV functionality and Apple AirPlay support, a remote control comes included in the box.

Samsung’s Mark Quiroz, VP of marketing said the Smart Monitor M8 is a do-it-all display:

Our goal is to ensure that people don’t have to choose between technology devices. With our new Smart Monitor, they really can do it all from one single screen as we’ve equipped it with all the necessary tools and features needed to seamlessly transition between work, entertainment, and learning.

The Smart Monitor M8 is up for pre-order now direct from Samsung with the white version going for $699.99 and the colored variants selling for $729.99.

*Note: some of the models are still showing a “Reserve Now” option while others like white and pink are up for pre-order at the time of writing.

