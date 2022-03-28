TikTok testing ‘watch history’ feature so what you just viewed isn’t lost to the ether

As reported by TechCrunch, TikTok is testing a “watch history” feature with select users. The watch history feature allows TikTok users to locate videos previously recommended on their “For You” page – with the amount of new content constantly joining the platform, it’s easy to accidentally refresh before getting a chance to like a video.

A TikTok spokesperson told TechCrunch the company is continuously looking for ways to “enrich the TikTok experience.”

The feature was found by Twitter user Hammod Oh, who frequently covers features in testing on social media platforms. Users undergoing beta testing will find this feature in the “content and activity” section in settings.

#TikTok is testing adding a watch history feature in the app pic.twitter.com/zFLn6uYSUr — Hammod Oh (@hammodoh1) March 26, 2022

While this is a long-awaited feature for many users, some have found workarounds to this problem. TikTok user “rachforaday” shared a video that shows users how to locate a lost video. It has since gained 5.5 million likes and over 100,000 shares.

Other platforms like YouTube and Facebook have similar watch history features installed. Another social media giant, Instagram, which offers Reels, has yet to create a watch history feature on its own platform. There’s an obvious desire for this kind of feature and hopefully it will come to TikTok soon.

TikTok told TechCrunch that it didn’t have any more information to share regarding this feature.

