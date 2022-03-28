TikTok testing ‘watch history’ feature so what you just viewed isn’t lost to the ether

Allison McDaniel

- Mar. 28th 2022 11:51 am PT

0

As reported by TechCrunch, TikTok is testing a “watch history” feature with select users. The watch history feature allows TikTok users to locate videos previously recommended on their “For You” page – with the amount of new content constantly joining the platform, it’s easy to accidentally refresh before getting a chance to like a video. 

A TikTok spokesperson told TechCrunch the company is continuously looking for ways to “enrich the TikTok experience.”

The feature was found by Twitter user Hammod Oh, who frequently covers features in testing on social media platforms. Users undergoing beta testing will find this feature in the “content and activity” section in settings.

While this is a long-awaited feature for many users, some have found workarounds to this problem. TikTok user “rachforaday” shared a video that shows users how to locate a lost video. It has since gained 5.5 million likes and over 100,000 shares.

Other platforms like YouTube and Facebook have similar watch history features installed. Another social media giant, Instagram, which offers Reels, has yet to create a watch history feature on its own platform. There’s an obvious desire for this kind of feature and hopefully it will come to TikTok soon.

TikTok told TechCrunch that it didn’t have any more information to share regarding this feature.

Will you be using this new feature if it comes out?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

TikTok

TikTok

About the Author

Allison McDaniel

Allison is a News Writer at 9to5Mac covering Apple news and rumors.

You can email her directly at allison@9to5mac.com or catch her on Twitter at @aamcdani

Allison McDaniel's favorite gear

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE
Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch

Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch