Deals: M1 Pro MacBook Pro $250 off, World Backup Day discounts, more

Apple’s latest 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro now $250 off

Amazon is now offering Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16GB/1TB for $2,249. Normally fetching $2,499, today’s offer amounts to $250 in savings alongside a match of the Amazon all-time low. This is the first notable Amazon discount we’ve seen on the higher-end configuration, as well.

Apple’s all-new M1 Pro MacBook Pro arrives with an almost entirely redesigned package that refreshes everything from the screen to the internals. Its 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display pairs with all of the power from the new M1 Pro chip, alongside the return of MagSafe charging. Not to mention there’s also up to 17-hours of battery life and improved I/O like three Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and an SD card slot. There’s also an upgraded 16-core GPU. See why it was our Apple product of the year.

Best World Backup Day storage discounts now live

Happy World Backup Day folks! Amazon has a notable selection of storage deals featuring microSD cards, portable and internal SSDs, and more from WD, SanDisk, Samsung, and others starting at $14. We have listed some of our top picks down below but one standout is the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive at $200. This carried a $290 to $320 price tag for most of last year before dropping down to the $250 range during the holidays.

Today’s offer matches the 2022 low and is the lowest price we can find on one of the best 2TB portable SSDs out there. Data transfers at up to 1,050MB/s with support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 over USB-C and a protective rubber frame make this a solid choice for any EDC. It also has a two-meter drop rating, IP55 water and dust resistance, and a handy carabiner loop in the top corner. Head below for plenty of notable storage deals on hard drives, microSD cards, SSDs, and more. Plus, you can save on a collection of NAS, too.

Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pros starting at $400 (Refurb)

Woot is now offering the deepest discounts yet on Apple’s 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Right now models start at $480 for the 64GB Wi-Fi configuration. That’s down from the original $999 price tag and well below previous offers. Alongside higher capacity models and even Wi-Fi + Cellular offerings, Woot also carries the savings over to the 11-inch iPad Pro starting at $400, down from $799. You’ll find a 30-day warranty in either case.

Despite not being one of the latest iPad Pros, these 2018 models still arrive with many of the features you’ll have come to expect like Liquid Retina edge-to-edge displays with ProMotion, USB-C connectivity, Face ID, and support for iPadOS 15. Each come powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip and supplemented by 64GB or more of storage, four speakers, and a 12MP camera on the back. Like other 9to5 writers, I still regularly use one of these 2018 iPad Pro and can vouch for how solid of it an experience it still provides even without the new M1 chip. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Run Windows on macOS with Parallels Desktop Pro for $32

When it comes to software, macOS is pretty well stocked nowadays. But there are still a few programs you will only find on PC. Parallels Desktop Pro Edition allows you to use these Windows programs like native apps on your Mac. Right now for one day only, you can get a year subscription for $32 (Reg. $100) at 9to5Toys Specials.

