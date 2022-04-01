Apple Shortcuts workshop series ‘Automation April’ debuts on MacStories

MacStories is well-known as a leader for Apple device automation and now Federico Viticci and company will be hosting a neat month-long event focused on just that. Automation April is launching today with original content, special activities/podcast episodes, a contest, and more with a focus on the Shortcuts app.

With years of experience as Shortcuts app power users, innovators, and developers, MacStories’ Federico Viticci and John Vorhees have shared countless resources to help Apple users get the most out of automation on iPhone, iPad, and Mac and push the boundaries of what’s possible.

That includes the comprehensive Shortcuts Archive with 249 downloadable automations spanning pretty much every category you can think of.

Now MacStories is launching April Automation as a way to “foster a vibrant, creative community of Shortcuts users on Apple platforms.” The month-long showcase will include original content from Federico and John, special episodes of the AppStories podcast, a contest for best shortcuts with some great prizes, and more.

Automation April is kicking off today with the contest starting on Monday, April 4. MacStories also notes this will become a regular event for developers and users to look forward to each year.

Dig into everything happening for Automation April over on MacStories now.

