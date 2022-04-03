WhatsApp for iOS limiting number of messages users can forward to prevent misinformation

Three years after limiting the number of messages users can forward at once in Brazil, WhatsApp is planning to roll out this feature globally. The function, which is currently in beta, will be released in a future update. Here’s what you need to know.

According to WABetaInfo, this forward limit is already available with beta version 22.7.0.76 of WhatsApp for iOS. As you can see on the screenshot below, the app will start limiting the ability to forward forwarded messages to prevent spam and misinformation.

As of now, this feature will only apply to already forwarded messages. If you’re the owner of the message, you’ll be able to send it to everyone you want.

With this new limitation, WhatsApp users will only be able to forward one forwarded message at a time. In Brazil, the app also differentiates a message forwarded once from one message forwarded multiple times – the former can be shared with up to five chats while the latter can only be forwarded once.

Apart from that, WABetaInfo was able to bring more information about the future Communities feature. WhatsApp is planning to replace the camera tab with the Communities one. On the screenshot shared by the publication, it’s also possible to learn more about this upcoming function:

Communities bring related groups together. Any community you create or get added to wil appear here.

WhatsApp Communities will be the perfect place where group admins will have more control over groups on the platform. In December, the publication explained a bit more about how it will work:

“It’s like a group chat at the moment, so nothing like a social network: it’s still a private place between people protected by end-to-end encryption. In this screenshot, you can also notice a different layout for the community icon: yes, community icons are square with rounded edges to distinguish the community from a group chat.“

Both of these features will be available in a future update. What do you think of WhatsApp planning to limit the number of forwarded messages users can share? Leave your comment in the section below.

