Deals: AirPods Pro with MagSafe case at $174, Apple Watch Series 7 $69 off, more

Kicking off a new work week, all of Monday’s best deals are now up for the taking. Headlined by the best price of the year on AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case at $174, there’s also a series of new lows on Apple Watch Series 7 at $69 off. Plus, a chance to score iPhone 12/mini models from $390. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging hit best price of the year

Amazon is now offering the just-released Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $174. Marking a new 2022 low, this is not only down from its usual $249 price tag in your to deliver $75 in savings, but also beats our previous mention by $1. We’ve seen it drop a bit lower back on Black Friday, but this is the best price to date otherwise.

Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form-factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback, but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

Apple Watch Series 7 goes on $69 off Gold Box

Through the end of today, Amazon is delivering a series of new all-time lows on entry-level aluminum Apple Watch Series 7 models. Including both 41 and 45mm offerings, pricing starts at $330 and takes $69 off a selection of different colorways. Each model is $9 below our previous mention from back in March, as well. Apple Watch Series 7 arrives as the brand’s latest wearable with a series of specs to back that up.

There’s all of the expected features that make it an ideal fitness companion, as well as new improvements this time around like a noticeably larger screen. You’ll also find new fast charging mode which supplements all-day battery life with the ability to deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just eight minutes. Then staples like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ability to take ECG readings complete the build. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models.

iPhone 12/mini fall to new all-time lows from $390

Woot is kicking off another new week by launching a 1-day iPhone 12 series sale on certified refurbished models. Prime members will lock in free shipping, with a $6 fee applying in any other case. Headlining is the unlocked iPhone 12 starting at $490 for the 64GB model in all colorways. Having originally sold for $799, today’s offer is $55 below our previous mention from March and delivering a new all-time low.

Even with the new iPhone 13 now available, those who don’t need the latest can take advantage of some notable savings by going with Apple’s previous-generation handset. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and A14 Bionic processor. Plus, around back you’re looking at a dual camera array capable of taking of the best photos from a smartphone on the market. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: V-Moda Rolling Stones edition Crossfade 2 Wireless brings the rock [Video]

Hands-on: Insta360 One RS makes the modular action cam even more powerful [Video]

Review: Destiny 2: The Witch Queen could be the best expansion yet [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: