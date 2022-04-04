It’s easier than you think to live stream to YouTube and Twitch from a Mac

The popularity of live streaming has soared since the beginning of 2020. Everything from video games to music to chess is live online from creators with followings large and small. While Macs are not the traditional streaming computer, it is entirely possible to become a successful live streamer on one of these devices.

Ever wanted to become a live streamer? Here are a couple of simple ways to begin live streaming on YouTube or Twitch from your Mac computer.

YouTube

It’s incredibly easy to start live streaming on YouTube. No extra software needs to be downloaded and you can do this simply from your desktop browser. Keep in mind that after you create a channel, you need to wait 24 hours for live streaming capabilities to be activated. You’ll also need to quickly verify your account.

While logged in to your channel, tap the camera icon with a “+” sign (two icons to the left of your profile image). Click “Go Live” and the site will transport you into YouTube Studio. Make sure you hit the webcam on the left side so you can enter basic stream information like its name, set to public or private, and even schedule if needed. Once done, you’re ready to go live.

Twitch

Twitch Studio Beta is a free app that allows you to easily live stream from your Mac with Twitch’s own streaming software. You can download it on MacOS Mojave 10.14 or newer. Firstly, log in with your Twitch account, and you can use pre-made templates for your “Gameplay,” “Be Right Back,” and “Chatting” overlays. There’s a bit of overlay customization you can do within the app as well. Your channel’s alerts, activity feed, and chat are all built-in to Twitch Studio.

Using Twitch Studio beta, you can utilize your Mac’s built-in mic and camera. You’ll also get step-by-step instructions, automatic hardware detection, and recommended settings. Before starting, the app even tests the quality of your internet connection.

Its built-in desktop audio capture lets you share audio from your web browser or computer directly to your stream. No extra configuration is necessary. Additionally, you can connect your iPhone or iPad to share its screen to your live stream. If you’re going to include your iPhone in your stream setup, you may need a side mount.

The app is made for new streamers and you can start in just a few minutes. Download Twitch Studio Beta on your Mac here.

Do you live stream?

While there are many different ways to stream, these are just a couple options for beginners. If you want to get more advanced, there are a slew of software programs and tools to employ for your content.

Do you live stream from a Mac? Tell us about it in the comments below!

Good luck and happy live streaming!

