Apple releases first macOS 12.4 beta

Michael Potuck

- Apr. 5th 2022 10:08 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

After officially launching its last major release, macOS 12.3, in the middle of March with Universal Control, new emoji, and more, Apple has started up its testing cycle again. The first macOS 12.4 beta is now showing up for developers.

macOS 12.4 beta 1 is now available via OTA for developers already enrolled in the beta as well as being available soon from Apple’s Developer website. The first 12.4 beta comes with build number 21F5048e.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for what’s new in this release that comes after macOS 12.3.1 arrived last week with some Bluetooth bug fixes and some security updates.

While Universal Control first officially launched with macOS 12.3, it’s still in “beta” per Apple. We could see further refinements to the feature with macOS 12.4 alongside other new changes and features.

Notice something new in today’s beta? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

macOS Monterey

macOS Monterey

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12