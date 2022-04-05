Apple releases first macOS 12.4 beta

After officially launching its last major release, macOS 12.3, in the middle of March with Universal Control, new emoji, and more, Apple has started up its testing cycle again. The first macOS 12.4 beta is now showing up for developers.

macOS 12.4 beta 1 is now available via OTA for developers already enrolled in the beta as well as being available soon from Apple’s Developer website. The first 12.4 beta comes with build number 21F5048e.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for what’s new in this release that comes after macOS 12.3.1 arrived last week with some Bluetooth bug fixes and some security updates.

While Universal Control first officially launched with macOS 12.3, it’s still in “beta” per Apple. We could see further refinements to the feature with macOS 12.4 alongside other new changes and features.

Notice something new in today’s beta? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

