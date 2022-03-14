Apple releases macOS 12.3 with Universal Control, new emoji, head tracking for Spatial Audio, more

Following its “Peek performance” event and the launch of the new Mac Studio, Apple has released macOS 12.3. The new software for Mac includes the anticipated Universal Control, 37 fresh emoji, new Siri voice, dynamic head tracking for Spatial Audio, and more.

macOS 12.3 is starting to show up via OTA for Mac users. Head to System Preferences > Software Update to see if it’s available for your machine.

macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 are the first to officially make Universal Control available to test. While Apple is labeling the feature as still in beta, it’s been impressive in our testing and is now available for anyone to use.

Like in iOS 15.4, other changes include 37 new emoji in macOS as well as a new Siri voice.

Apple Silicon Mac users also gain dynamic head tracking in the Music app for Spatial Audio with supported AirPods.

More changes include the ability to add notes to saved passwords in Safari, support for the PS5 DualSense adaptive trigger, and a ScreenCaptureKit framework for “high-performance screen recording.”

Here are the full release notes for macOS 12.3:

macOS 12.3 adds Universal Control so you can use a single mouse and keyboard across your Mac and iPad. This release also includes new emoji, dynamic head tracking for Music, and other features and bug fixes for your Mac.

Universal Control (beta)

Universal Control allows you to use a single mouse and keyboard across iPad and Mac

Text can be typed on either Mac or iPad and you can drag and drop files between them

Spatial Audio

Dynamic head tracking is available in Music with supported AirPods on Mac computers with the M1 chip

Customizable spatial audio settings for Off, Fixed, and Head Tracked are now in Control Center with supported AirPods on Mac computers with the M1 chip

Emoji

New emoji including faces, hand gestures, and household objects are available in emoji keyboard

Handshake emoji allows you to choose separate skin tones for each hand

This release also includes the following enhancements for your Mac:

Siri now includes an additional voice, expanding the diversity of options

Podcasts app adds episode filter for seasons, played, unplayed, saved, or downloaded episodes

Safari webpage translation adds support for Italian and Chinese (Traditional)

Shortcuts now supports adding, removing, or querying tags with Reminders

Saved passwords can now include your own notes

Battery capacity readings have improved accuracy

This release also includes bug fixes for your Mac:

News widgets in Today View may not open articles when clicked

Audio may sound distorted while watching video in the Apple TV app

Some photos and videos may be unintentionally moved when organizing albums in Photos

