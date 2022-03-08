Everything Apple announced during today’s ‘Peek Performance’ event

Apple on Tuesday held its special online event “Peek Perfomance,” at which the company announced the third-generation iPhone SE, iPad Air 5, and a brand new Mac Studio desktop computer along with the new Apple Studio Display. Read on as we detail everything Apple announced on March 8.

Green iPhone 13

Although the iPhone 13 is no longer a brand new product, Apple took the opportunity to bring its 2021 smartphones back into the spotlight during its special March event. Both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro got new models in shades of green.

iPhone 13 and also iPhone 13 mini are now available in a new rather dark-toned Green color. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, are now available in the Alpine Green color, which is quite similar to the Midnight Green from the old iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Both the Green iPhone 13 and Alpine Green iPhone 13 Pro will be up for pre-order this Friday and will be available in stores starting March 18.

3rd-gen iPhone SE

Apple has announced the long-awaited third-generation iPhone SE. The new generation of Apple’s entry-level smartphone model retains the classic iPhone design with a Home button but brings the more powerful A15 Bionic chip, 5G support, and improved cameras.

While keeping the same display with a 4.7-inch LCD panel, Apple says iPhone SE is now built with a stronger glass. Inside, the new iPhone SE features the A15 Bionic chip – the same as the iPhone 13 lineup. This makes the 2022 iPhone SE up to twice as fast as the iPhone 8 with the A11 chip.

The battery lasts two hours longer than in the previous generation iPhone SE, and the new phone supports 5G networks (although it lacks the superfast mmWave technology). With Deep Fusion, Smart HDR, and Photographic Styles, the 12-megapixel camera is capable of taking better pictures on the new iPhone SE.

iPhone SE 3 will be available on March 18, with pre-orders starting on March 11. It will retail for $429, a $30 price increase than the second-generation iPhone SE.

iPad Air 5

Apple has officially announced an updated iPad Air with M1 chip during today’s event. The design is the same as the previous-generation iPad Air, but now it comes in new colors – including Pink and Starlight.

The most notable update to the iPad Air this year is the addition of the M1 chip, as first revealed by 9to5Mac. In terms of performance, the M1 chip is about 50% faster than the A15 Bionic and 70% more powerful than the A14 Bionic (which is the one in the fourth-generation iPad Air).

Other improvements made to the iPad Air 5 include the new 12-megapixel, front-facing camera with Center Stage, a USB-C port twice as fast as the previous one, and support for 5G networks.

iPad Air 5 will be available on March 18 with pre-orders starting on March 11. Prices start at $599.

Mac Studio

Just as 9to5Mac exclusively revealed days ago, Apple has announced a new desktop computer called Mac Studio. The machine represents a new category between Mac mini and Mac Pro. It features a design based on the Mac mini but with a taller body to support the more powerful hardware and also a better cooling system.

By default, Mac Studio comes with the M1 Max chip, the same one found in the high-end models of the 2021 MacBook Pro. A more expensive option lets users customize Mac Studio with M1 Ultra – a new chip that combines two M1 Max chips working together.

The new Mac has four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C ports, SD card reader, 10Gb Ethernet port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. You can customize Mac Studio with up to 128GB of RAM and 8TB of SSD storage.

Mac Studio is now available for pre-order. The official release is on March 18. Prices start at $1999.

Studio Display

“Studio Display” or “Apple Studio Display” is a new external monitor from Apple that joins the lineup alongside the Pro Display XDR. While Pro Display XDR targets super professional users, Studio Display is designed for users who need a great display for use at home or at work.

First revealed by 9to5Mac, Apple Studio Display has a 27-inch LCD panel with 5K resolution. Customers can also get a nano-texture display option to reduce glare. It features an all-aluminium enclosure with thin bezels and integrated stand with up to 30-degrees of tilt. A tilt-and-height adjustable stand is also available as an add-on option.

Unlike the Pro Display XDR, Apple Studio Display features a built-in 12-megapixel camera with Center Stage support. The new display also has three built-in microphones and six internal speakers capable of providing Dolby Atmos sound.

Studio Display comes with three USB-C ports and a Thunderbolt 4 port for video and power. The new display goes on sale on March 18 with prices starting at $1599.

Tidbits

