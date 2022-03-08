Apple releasing iOS 15.4, macOS 12.3, and other updates next week

Following Apple’s special event on Tuesday, the company announced that it will finally release iOS 15.4, watchOS 8.5, tvOS 15.4, and macOS Monterey 12.3 to all users next week.

iOS 15.4 has been available for developers as a beta release since earlier this year, and it brings multiple new features. For instance, the update enables Face ID while wearing a mask, as well as new Emojis, improvements to iCloud Keychain, and a new voice for American Siri.

For iPad users, both iPadOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3 include Universal Control – a long-awaited feature that lets users wirelessly control an iPad or even another Mac using the keyboard and mouse of their main computer.

macOS 12.3 also adds support for the PS5 DualSense adaptive trigger and a ScreenCaptureKit framework for “high-performance screen recording.”

The updates will become available to the public “next week,” although an exact date is not specified. RC (Release Candidate) builds should become available for developers and public beta users.

