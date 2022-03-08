Apple makes new $700 AMD Radeon Pro W6600X GPU MPX module available for Mac Pro

AMD just announced the availability of the new AMD Radeon Pro W6600X GPU for Mac Pro. This new GPU, which retails for $700, joins the previously announced W6900X, W6800X, and W6800 Duo MPX modules.

During its Peek Performance event, Apple took a lot of time discussing how much better its new Apple Silicon-powered Mac Studio performs compared to the Mac Pro, but that hasn’t stopped it from working with AMD to usher in new MPX modules.

The AMD Radeon Pro W6600X features 8GB of GDDR6 memory with graphics performance up to 19.6 teraflops of half-precision or 9.8 teraflops of single-precision computing. The newly launched GPU features support for up to four 4K displays, a single 5K display, or two 6K Pro Display XDR monitors. The W6600X is a half-height MPX module that enables PCIe slot 2 for added expansion, with two DisplayPort connections routed to support the Mac Pro’s internal Thunderbolt 3 ports, along with two physical HDMI ports present on the card that support 4K at 60Hz.

Key metrics and features for the AMD Radeon Pro W6600X GPU

High-speed GDDR6 memory – Up to 8GB of GDDR6 memory with up to 256 GB/s bandwidth provides ultra-fast transfer speeds to power data-intensive professional applications.

Up to 8GB of GDDR6 memory with up to 256 GB/s bandwidth provides ultra-fast transfer speeds to power data-intensive professional applications. AMD Infinity Cache – 32MB of last-level data cache integrated on the GPU die is designed to reduce latency and power consumption to enable higher performance than traditional architectural designs.

32MB of last-level data cache integrated on the GPU die is designed to reduce latency and power consumption to enable higher performance than traditional architectural designs. Visual Excellence – With 8K processing and HDR support, the AMD Radeon PRO W6600X GPU enables amazing levels of creativity by enhancing video compositing and editing for professional workflows.

Like other AMD GPUs in its class, the AMD Radeon Pro W6600X is built on the AMD RDNA 2 architecture, which offers a good performance to power ratio and can help supercharge video processing, 3D rendering, and more.

If you’re an existing Mac Pro customer and still have the entry-level Radeon Pro 580x, which Apple no longer sells, the new AMD Radeon Pro W6600X GPU may prove to be a worthwhile upgrade. The W6600X sits between the entry-level W5500X with 8GB of GDDR6 memory and the W5700X with 16GB of GDDR6 memory. AMD’s newest MPX-flavored GPU costs an extra $300 during the build-to-order process.

Of course, Apple is also working on a completely new Mac Pro powered by Apple Silicon, but it’s nice to see that the existing Mac Pro continues to see noteworthy hardware upgrades.

Are you a Mac Pro user? If so, please share your thoughts on this update below.

