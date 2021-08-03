Apple updates Intel Mac Pro with three new graphics card modules

Apple has rolled out three new graphics card modules for the Intel-powered Mac Pro today. The new graphics card modules include the Radeon Pro W6800X MPX Module, the Radeon Pro W6800X Duo MPX Module, and the Radeon Pro W6900X MPX Module.

As first reported by Jake Krol of CNN on Twitter, Apple says that these new graphics modules can offer up to 23% faster performance in DaVinci Resolve and 84% faster in Octane X.

Pricing information for the new modules in build-to-order Mac Pro configurations:

Radeon Pro W6800X MPX Module with 32GB of GDDR6 memory: $2,400

Radeon Pro W6800X Duo MPX Module with 64GB of GDDR6 memory: $4,600

Radeon Pro W6900X MPX Module with 32GB of GDDR6 memory: $5,600

The modules will be available for individual purchase via Apple’s Online Store (pricing TBD), so existing Mac Pro users can upgrade their machines as well.

You can build your new Mac Pro on the Apple Online Store.

AMD Radeon Pro W6800X

For workstation-class graphics and demanding pro applications, choose the AMD Radeon Pro W6800X with 32GB of GDDR6 memory delivering up to 512GB/s memory bandwidth. This graphics option features AMD’s RDNA2 architecture, delivering up to 16.0 teraflops of single-precision or 32.0 teraflops of half-precision computing. It supports up to six 4K displays, three 5K displays, or three Pro Display XDRs.

AMD Radeon Pro W6800X Duo MPX Module

To push your graphics performance even further, choose the Radeon Pro W6800X Duo MPX Module, which is ideal for even the most demanding multi-GPU pro applications. The module has two W6800X GPUs, each with 32GB of GDDR6 memory delivering up to 512GB/s memory bandwidth. The two GPUs are connected onboard with Infinity Fabric Link, and two W6800X Duo modules can be bridged to allow four W6800X GPUs to communicate.

AMD Radeon Pro W6900X

For the maximum workstation-class graphics and demanding pro applications, choose the AMD Radeon Pro W6900X with 32GB of GDDR6 memory delivering up to 512GB/s memory bandwidth. This graphics option features AMD’s RDNA2 architecture, delivering up to 22.2 teraflops of single-precision or 44.4 teraflops of half-precision computing. It supports up to six 4K displays, three 5K displays, or three Pro Display XDRs.

