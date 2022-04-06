Deals: Latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro now $199 off, Wemo Mini HomeKit Smart Plug $19, more

Halfway through the work week, all of Wednesday’s best deals are now up for the taking. Over at Amazon, $199 discounts have arrived on Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro to go alongside Wemo’s Mini HomeKit Smart Plug at $19. Then don’t forget that you can still score Beats Fit Pro earbuds with a $25 Amazon gift card. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro packs Thunderbolt

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro 512GB Wi-Fi for $1,000 in Space Gray. Down from the usual $1,099 going rate, today’s offer beats the previous price cut by $49 from earlier in the year and marks the best we’ve seen since November. You can also save up to $199 on other configurations, which are also at the best prices of the year.

Centered around the M1 chip, Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers an 11-inch Liquid Retina display alongside Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s alongside Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package. Get a closer look in our coverage.

Bring Wemo’s Mini HomeKit Smart Plug to your Siri setup

Amazon now offers the Wemo Mini HomeKit Smart Plug V3 for $19. Typically fetching $25, today’s offer is the best discount in over two months at 22% off the going rate. While this isn’t the just-released model with Thread, this Wemo smart plug still delivers its most compact design yet, an offering that won’t hog both outlets on the wall.

Form-factor updates aside, there’s still the same reliable integration with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant that doesn’t depend on a hub and connects right to your Wi-Fi. It’s ideal for bringing everything from lamps, fans, heaters, humidifiers, and more into your smart home setup.

Beats Fit Pro earbuds include a $25 Amazon gift card

Amazon is currently offering the all-new Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Sport Earbuds with a $25 Amazon gift card for $200. Typically fetching $200 alone, today’s promotion throws in a $25 credit in order to deliver one of the first overall new condition markdowns to date. For comparison, our last mention only had a $20 credit attached.

Delivering the brand’s latest flagship earbuds, the new Beats Fit Pro arrive with a true wireless design geared towards tagging along on workouts thanks to IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at six hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review.

