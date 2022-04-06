Home Widget for HomeKit updated with support for cameras, sensor battery level, more

As we previously covered on 9to5Mac, Home Widget for HomeKit is a powerful iOS app that enhances your experience with HomeKit-enabled accessories – and now it’s even better. The latest version of the app, which was released on Wednesday, adds support for cameras, sensors battery level, thermostats, and more.

For those not familiar with the app, Home Widget for HomeKit offers quick access to Home automation directly from your home screen. Now with version 1.2.0, the app offers integration with even more HomeKit accessories.

One of the main additions of this update is support for HomeKit Cameras. Users can now get a live stream or snapshot preview of all their cameras just by tapping the widget in the app. While the previous update added support for dimmers, the new version also supports light colors – so you can change the colors of your lamps right from your iPhone’s home screen.

But this is only part of what the new version of Home Widget for HomeKit has to offer, as it also includes support for sensor battery level, as well as thermostats and air conditioners.

And to make the app even more personal, each panel can be customized with gradients, solid colors, or even custom backgrounds. Users will also find the option to use emojis as icons and customize the font of the widgets. According to the developers, the app’s engine has been optimized to reduce the time it takes to perform the actions.

Home Widget for HomeKit is available for free on the App Store, although some features require a monthly subscription that costs just 49 cents. If you prefer, there’s also a lifetime license available for $8.99.

