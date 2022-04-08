WhatsApp for iOS brings changes to saving disappearing messages

Allison McDaniel

- Apr. 8th 2022 7:59 am PT

A new report from WABetaInfo notes that the popular messaging platform, WhatsApp, is rolling out changes to its media visibility. The update, coming to its latest beta, is changing the way media from disappearing messages save onto your device.

WhatsApp for iOS is now automatically turning off “Save to Camera Roll” for disappearing messages. Previously, if users saved an item from their disappearing messages, any visual media would appear in their photo library. Visual media like images, GIFs, videos, are no longer automatically saved to your iPhone’s camera roll even if the general setting is on.

Importantly, users still have the option to save media manually. This update also helps ensure a better privacy experience for users as they will find their conversations more private in their disappearing chat threads.

Screenshot from WABetaInfo

Are disappearing messages improved?

This update is rolling out to all users on iOS. What are your overall thoughts on this change? Above all, is it a much-needed improvement for the platform?

