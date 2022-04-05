WhatsApp for iOS developing polls for group chats, fixed link previews on desktop version

A month ago, WABetaInfo discovered that WhatsApp was starting to work on a new poll feature for group chats. Now, we can take another look at this upcoming function, as well as see what to expect from it.

According to the publication, beta version 22.8.0.72 of WhatsApp brings more details regarding the poll feature for group chats. Although the function is currently under development, which means beta users can take advantage of it right now, it’s possible to see that it will offer up to 12 options when creating a poll.

WABetaInfo notes:

You can see in this screenshot that the company is now working on poll options, so the ability to enter some possible options for the poll. You can read that it is possible to add up to 12 possible options and while you are creating them, you can also move an option to a different position.

This function will be really helpful in group chats to decide where to hang out with friends, what to have for dinner, or even what movie to watch with family members.

Apart from that, WABetaInfo reports that beta version 2.2212.1 of WhatsApp Desktop has finally fixed the ability to see link previews. In the past few weeks, users that take advantage of multi-device compatibility discovered that link previews weren’t working on WhatsApp for Desktop due to technical reasons.

Now, the company has fixed this bug with the latest beta version. The publication notes that it’s still “not possible to generate link previews on WhatsApp Web since this is one of the unsupported features after the migration to multi-device.”

