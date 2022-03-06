WhatsApp for iOS working on polls feature to group chats

While WhatsApp is tweaking its app with camera UI changes, global voice player function, and more, it seems the company is now planning its next big feature, the ability to create polls on group chats.

As reported by WABetainfo, the polls feature is currently under development, which means not even public beta testers can try it for now. In a screenshot, the publication shows it will be possible to enter a question on the poll to send in a WhatsApp group.

WABetaInfo notes:

“Thanks to polls, you can ask for a question and other people can vote the answer. Note that polls will only be available in WhatsApp groups and they are end-to-end encrypted… even your answers! So only people in the group can see the poll and the results.”

As of now, it’s unclear what will be WhatsApp’s take on this new feature, whether it will have a limit of answers, how long people can take to vote, or how many polls can be created at the time.

In addition, it’s important to notice that WhatsApp is also readying some other new features. For example, the company has yet to release the long-awaited Reactions function, which will let users react to specific messages.

That said, the company is also working on multi-device compatibility 2.0, which will let users connect to more devices, such as another smartphone or even an iPad, as WhatsApp is also working on a version for Apple’s tablet.

Are you excited to try these upcoming features? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

