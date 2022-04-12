Bloomberg: New low power mode, watch face redesigns, and more planned for watchOS 9

Apple is apparently aiming to expand the amount of functionality Apple Watch users can perform, whilst keeping the device in a low power state. Right now, Power Reserve mode on Apple Watch only allows users to see the time with a simple digital clock. All other features of the watch are disabled.

But according to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple wants to dramatically upgrade the experience. The new low power mode focus would allow customers to run a suite of apps and features without using as much battery life. This could help make the Apple Watch more useful for customers who are taking long trips, or want to use sleep tracking without charging as much.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also says the Apple Watch will gain new workout types, track additional metrics during a workout, and expand on the system sleep tracking functionality with watchOS 9.

The report also suggests that new women’s health features are expected, as well as a more fine grained report about atrial fibrillation. We also may see the long-awaited debut of the pill medication reminders app, a feature that Bloomberg has been reporting the development of since 2019.

Intriguingly, Bloomberg also indicates that Apple is also readying updates to many of its built-in watch faces. Gurman says Apple aims to ‘refresh many’ of its faces. Many of Apple’s faces have not kept up with the designs of the Apple Watch hardware itself, such as lacking modern complication styles and not fully taking advantage of the larger screen found in newer Watch hardware. Perhaps, watchOS 9 is the time that these older faces will get the attention they deserve.

watchOS 9 will be officially announced at WWDC 2022, alongside iOS 16, macOS 13 and tvOS 16. The conference begins on June 6. Sessions and labs will all be streamed online, but Apple is inviting a small delegation of developers and press to Apple Park as well as it begins to transition out of the pandemic virtual event era.

