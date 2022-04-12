Darkroom 6 brings four new powerful masking features and a price bump (30% off)

Powerful photo and video editor for iOS and macOS Darkroom just announced a new update. With version 6.0, the app is bringing four mask types so users can take advantage of different layers when editing an image. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Darkroom now offers four different mask types for its users: AI-generated Depth Masks, Smart Masks for Portrait and ProRAW photos, Gradient Masks, and Range masks. According to the app, you can use these to select a region in your photo and edit it separately.

Al-powered masks generate a 3D map of the scene in your photo, allowing you to edit the primary subject, foreground, background, and any range in-between;

generate a 3D map of the scene in your photo, allowing you to edit the primary subject, foreground, background, and any range in-between; Smart Masks intelligently single out the sky, hair, glasses, skin, or teeth when editing Portrait and ProRAW photos;

intelligently single out the sky, hair, glasses, skin, or teeth when editing Portrait and ProRAW photos; Gradient & Range masks are the standard mask types but can be combined to create pixel-perfect selections that single-out an object or a region of your photo;

Not only photos support masks but videos as well. Darkroom says videos support it with real-time 4K playback.

Version 6.0 of Darkroom also brings copy and paste options that allow users to select exactly which edits they want to paste onto other photos. It’s also possible to apply any combination of aspect ratio, frames, and masks to a group of images.

The latest update of Darkroom brought support for Shortcuts on Mac while also adding RAW Smart Album on Monterey and iOS 15.

Version 6.0 of Darkroom is rolling out today. You can update the application on the iOS and macOS App Stores – or download it for the first time here.

The app is free to start but to take advantage of all features, it requires a subscription. The app has received a price increase for new members of Darkroom+ up to $5 per month, $30 per year, or $75 for a one-time purchase, but to celebrate this release, there’s a 30% discount on its yearly subscription for the next two weeks, so users can get full access for $20/year

The developers also note that from now on, new Darkroom+ features won’t be available to their legacy customers. “As a courtesy to our long-time supporters, we provided new premium features for free for two years” since the introduction of the new subscription model.

