Native Union launches Snap 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger for iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch

Michael Potuck

- Apr. 18th 2022 11:20 am PT

0

Following up on the Snap 2-in-1, Native Union is out today with its latest MagSafe compatible wireless charging dock. The Snap 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger offers dedicated spots for iPhone 12 or 13, Apple Watch, and AirPods along with neat touches like a removable USB-C Apple Watch charger that can be used on its own.

Like it’s smaller sibling, the Snap 3-in-1 has a clean black and metal design with a MagSafe compatible stand for iPhone 12 or 13 and space for AirPods, AirPods Pro or other wireless headphones.

As the name implies, the 3-in-1 goes beyond the 2-in-1 with an included USB-C Apple Watch charger. And a valuable feature is the watch puck is removable so you can use it standalone with a Mac, iPad or any USB-C power brick.

Snap 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger specs:

  • Charge all your tech at once with a magnetic stand, wireless tray & detachable Apple Watch puck
  • Powers iPhone up to 7.5W & AirPods, AirPods Pro or Apple Watch up to 5
  • Separate pocket-friendly Apple Watch Charging Puck enables Apple Watch charging on other devices
  • Stream in landscape, twist to browse in portrait
  • Charge other devices with the extra USB-C port
  • Effortless one-hand detachment with a weighted base – just grab & go
  • Know when your iPhone & AirPods are charging with 2 discreet LED indicators
  • Comes with a 6.5ft AC power adapter for easy use

Native Union decided to skip the official made for MagSafe 15W wireless charging as only saw a 10 minute difference in iPhone charging time to 100%. That’s allowed the company to keep a premium build quality at a lower price for customers.

The Snap 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger is available now direct form Native Union as well as its Amazon storefront for $179.99.

