Disney+ blames tech glitch for missing episodes of hit TV shows, fix coming

If you’ve noticed that episodes of your favorite TV shows are currently missing from Disney+, you’re not alone. Disney has confirmed this issue and says that it is working to bring the episodes back as soon as possible. As first reported by the blog What’s On Disney Plus, the problem affects a number of titles from Disney, Pixar, and Marvel.

Disney+ missing episodes glitch confirmed

Here are some of the affected titles, according to the blog:

Hannah Montana

Ducktales

Once Upon A Time

X-Men And The Wolverine

Ultimate Spider-Man

Agent Carter

Big City Greens

The Proud Family

Austin & Ally

Big Hero 6

The Wizards Of Waverley Place

Bizaardvark

Lab Rats Elite Force

Marvel Rising

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

The Owl House

And many more

After user complaints began surfacing on Twitter and other social media platforms, Disney confirmed the problem in a statement to TechCrunch. “We are actively working to resolve the issue impacting access to a subset of series episodes for some Disney+ subscribers,” a company spokesperson said. “We are sorry for the experience and appreciate everyone’s patience.”

TechCrunch adds:

Some Facebook group members suspected that this is a tech issue (which is what we would have guessed originally), while others had gone more onto the conspiracy side of things. Some were jumping to conclusions, without evidence, by suggesting that Disney was planning to move the shows with missing episodes over to Hulu or that topics discussed in these episodes were controversial. One member suggested the possibility that this was Disney’s attempt to prevent people from pirating the entire series and selling them. While these were interesting and certainly far-fetched theories, we now know that the streaming service just has a glitch, and the team aims to fix it soon enough.

It appears that some episodes are slowly returning, but it’s expected to be a long process and it could be a while until the situation is fully resolved. At this point, it’s unclear what exactly caused these episodes to disappear in the first place.

