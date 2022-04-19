Sketchy rumor claims iPhone 14 Pro will feature faster USB 3.0 Lightning connector

At this point, Apple has brought the more modern and universal USB-C connector to pretty much every Mac and iPad (except for the entry-level iPad). However, when it comes to the iPhone, the company insists on the Lightning connector. A new sketchy rumor claims that iPhone 14 will keep the Lightning port for another year, but some models will at least get faster speeds.

The report comes from iDropNews, which has heard from unnamed sources that the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a faster USB 3.0 Lightning connector.

The Lightning connector normally operates at USB 2.0 speeds, but it’s not technically limited to that, and Apple engineers are working on 3.0 speeds for the iPhone 14 Pro connector. So that would solve the main problem creatives have now.

When Apple introduced the first iPad Pro in 2015, it came with a USB 3.0 Lightning port since users could buy Apple’s camera adapter to transfer photos and videos directly to the iPad. However, for some reason, Apple never brought the updated Lightning connector to the iPhone.

The current Lightning connector used on the iPhone is still based on USB 2.0 technology, which is super old and can only transfer data at 480 Mbps. For comparison, USB 3.0 delivers speeds of up to 5 Gbps. This has become a problem for professionals, since it takes a long time to transfer 4K ProRes video using the Lightning cable.

Unfortunately, if the rumor is true, it also means that we will have another generation of iPhone with the outdated Lightning connector instead of USB-C. Some rumors suggested that Apple considered making the iPhone 14 Pro the first port-less iPhone as the company continues to push wireless chargers, but now that seems unlikely.

