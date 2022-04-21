Sonos ‘Fury’ budget soundbar leaks ahead of expected June launch

The next new product from Sonos may arrive as soon as early June. Thanks to renderings and details from The Verge, the next launch will be a budget soundbar priced below the Sonos Beam. However, it may have another use as Dolby Atmos surround speakers paired with Sonos’ flagship Arc soundbar.

The Verge shared exclusive details on the yet to be announced Sonos soundbar today including renderings based on images it has seen. Codenamed “Fury”/model “S36” internally, the latest speaker from the company is a bit smaller than the existing Sonos Beam by about 4-inches in length.

It’s allegedly going to land with black and white finishes and a price around $249 – $200 below the gen 2 Beam – and cut out some of the niceties like Dolby Atmos support, HDMI, and built-in mics.

That means the new budget soundbar will connect via the included optical audio cable as the primary physical I/O. But The Verge says it will work to expand the new soundbar to a 5.1 surround setup with other compatible Sonos speakers wirelessly.

Sonos budget soundbar interior design via The Verge

Notably, other details discovered include a vertical mount for the new soundbar that would allow it to act as Atmos surrounds for the flagship Arc soundbar. The Verge also highlights that Sonos has a smaller, more affordable subwoofer in the works codenamed S37 – but launch and price details aren’t known.

The new Sonos soundbar is expected to launch on June 7, so it shouldn’t be too much longer before we hear official details from the company like the real name, specs, and more.

And as we learned last month, Sonos is also working on its Home Theater OS. We’ll have to wait and see if more will be revealed about that effort along with the new soundbar.

