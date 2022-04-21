TIDAL is the latest music streaming service to add Siri integration, here’s how it works

TIDAL finally announced the long-awaited Siri integration. Starting now, subscribers to the music streaming service can ask Apple’s personal assistant to play songs, playlists, albums, and more on the platform. Here’s what you need to know about this update.

According to the company’s Twitter account, ”TIDAL meets Siri.” In addition, the music streaming service also replied to a few users complaining over the past months about the lack of integration with Apple’s personal assistant.

In these last months, TIDAL has also integrated another important feature for Apple Watch users by bringing offline playback on Apple’s smartwatch. On the other hand, the music streaming service still lacks integration with the HomePod and HomePod mini.

As of now, apart from Apple Music, only Deezer and Pandora offer true integration with the HomePod. Unfortunately, Spotify and TIDAL still have to integrate its service to Apple’s speakers.

Ever since Apple released iOS 14.5 last year, it’s possible to use a default music streaming service to play your favorite songs. With TIDAL finally offering Siri integration, this became easier than ever. Just follow the steps below:

Make sure you’re running iOS 14.5 or later on your iPhone or iPad; Ask Siri to play an artist/song/album; Look for a new pop-up to choose which service you’d like to use; Tap Yes to allow Siri to access data to TIDAL (or another app); Your music should start playing.

What do you think about this integration with Siri? Which feature are you still waiting to see TIDAL adding? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

TIDAL meets Siri. — TIDAL (@TIDAL) April 20, 2022

